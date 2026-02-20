Spanish blood oranges return to European winter market

As citrus reaches its peak seasonal window across Europe, Onix™ returns to select stores with the message that citrus continues to evolve and engage consumers. Now in its third season, Onix, developed by Genesis Fresh and commercialized by Amfresh and its licensees, is available in select markets across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Nordics, and other European countries.

Following a pilot in 2024, a commercial rollout in 2025, and recognition at Fruit Logistica, Onix has developed into a premium citrus program supported by retailers focusing on differentiated assortments.

© Onix

This season's availability was secured despite weather challenges in southern Spain, including heavy rainfall and operational disruption. Limited volumes, restricted distribution across markets, and shortened the season. Coordination across farming, harvesting, packing, and logistics aimed to maintain consistent quality where the product was available.

Retail performance has been influenced by the introduction of premium packaging formats in the UK, which enhanced shelf presentation and product recognition. With bold striping, a red interior, and a distinct flavor profile, the variety offers a pigmented citrus option grown in Spain. Its positioning within the citrus segment is attracting consumer interest in selected markets.

© Onix

Interest from the culinary sector has also been noted. Chefs and food professionals have visited Spain to evaluate the variety's color and flavor characteristics, using it in fresh dishes, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Its pigmented flesh, containing anthocyanins, and balanced citrus profile support diverse applications.

David Alba, CEO of Genesis Fresh, states, "Onix represents a new generation of pigmented citrus. Our ambition was to combine striking color with refined flavor, firmness, and reliable post-harvest performance so the variety delivers value across the entire chain. Onix brings productivity, resilience, and consistent quality together in one platform, reflecting our vision for citrus that differentiates the category, supports retailers, and delights consumers."

© Onix

Retailers in Europe are supporting the program through in-store execution and seasonal communication. Sales data indicate high sell-through rates in several programs during the winter trading period.

Patricia Sagarmínaga, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at Amfresh Group, adds, "Our teams have pushed through a season of limited supply and adverse weather to deliver Onix to market and reconnect with shoppers during the peak citrus season and reinforce citrus as a category worth rediscovering. These conditions have also accelerated retail learning, enabling the introduction of premium packaging formats that resonate strongly with UK shoppers and reinforce Onix's distinctive presence. A true show-stopper at shelf, Onix combines visual impact with flavor depth and consistency, encouraging repeat purchase and inviting consumers to rediscover citrus in new ways. From fresh snacking to baking, drinks, and creative recipes, it inspires exploration."

© Onix

While availability has been condensed this season, the program has maintained retail presence during the winter period. Ongoing grower expansion, agronomic development, and retail collaboration are expected to support broader availability in future seasons.

© OnixFor more information:

David Alba

Onix

Email: [email protected]

www.onixcitrus.com