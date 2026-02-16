Vietnam approves Greek kiwifruit for its domestic market

Vietnam has approved market access for Greek kiwifruit following technical negotiations between the phytosanitary authorities of both countries. The Ministry of Rural Development and Food confirmed that the Vietnamese Plant Protection Department formally accepted the proposed measures for access after completing an on-site inspection in Greece in November 2025.

Minister of Rural Development and Food Kostas Tsiaras stated that the outcome followed extended coordination between phytosanitary services and industry stakeholders. "The opening of the Vietnamese market to Greek kiwifruit is the result of a systematic and multi-year effort," Tsiaras said, adding that it marked "another substantial step" in strengthening the outward orientation of Greek agricultural production and boosting the international presence of Greece's high-quality products.

According to the ministry, Vietnam also accepted all requested interventions and clarifications submitted by the Greek side. The agreement covers all kiwifruit varieties cultivated in Greece, including both green-fleshed and yellow-fleshed types.

Under the approved export framework, all consignments must be accompanied by a Phytosanitary Certificate. Shipments are required to undergo cold treatment either before shipment or during transit. Cold treatment details must be recorded on the Phytosanitary Certificate accompanying each load.

The ministry indicated that exports to Vietnam and the issuance of official Phytosanitary Certificates will commence from 1 March 2026. Relevant phytosanitary services and exporters in Greece will be informed of the procedural and compliance requirements linked to shipments.

Tsiaras stated that the government's objective is to expand export destinations for Greek agricultural products under terms that support producer income, increase added value, and reinforce international competitiveness.

The agreement introduces an additional destination for Greek kiwifruit exporters operating under certified phytosanitary and cold treatment protocols.

Source: Greek City Times