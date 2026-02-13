Morocco surpasses Kenya in African avocado exports in 2025

Morocco became Africa's largest avocado exporter in 2025, overtaking Kenya as shipments from East Africa declined. According to preliminary figures from the FAO Tropical Fruits Market Review, total African avocado exports rose 16.7% in 2025 to about 430,000 tons, supported by growth in North Africa and global demand.

Morocco's export volumes increased by around 90% year on year to approximately 141,000 tons, placing the country in first position on the continent for the first time.

Kenya moved to second place after export volumes fell 19% to an estimated 105,164 tons in 2025. The FAO links the contraction primarily to logistics constraints, including disruptions along key shipping corridors such as the Red Sea route.

Security concerns near the Suez Canal led carriers to divert via the Cape of Good Hope, extending transit times to Europe and increasing freight costs. These developments affected Kenya's main export market in the European Union, where transit time influences quality and shelf life.

Domestic production trends differ from export performance. While output declined in 2024, industry sources projected a 4% production increase in 2025, driven by expanded planted area and higher yields per hectare. However, regulatory measures also influenced trade flows.

In late 2025, Kenya's Agriculture and Food Authority suspended avocado shipments by sea to safeguard export standards, limiting some consignments to air freight during certain periods. The measure aimed to prevent immature fruit from reaching export markets but added pressure on logistics.

Kenya remains among the world's main avocado producers, supplying Hass, Fuerte, and other varieties. Production continues to expand in counties such as Murang'a, Kiambu, and Nakuru, where avocados contribute to farm incomes and export earnings.

Across the continent, global avocado shipments increased about 13% in 2025, reflecting demand in Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. However, export performance increasingly depends on infrastructure and route reliability, in addition to on-farm output.

For Kenya, future performance will depend on improvements in cold chain logistics, alternative shipping routes, and compliance systems. Government and private sector initiatives are focusing on expanding air freight capacity, developing access to Asian and Gulf markets, and strengthening quality management in order to stabilise export volumes as competition within Africa intensifies.

Source: Floriculture