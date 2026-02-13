Iceberg lettuce sales rise as adverse weather in Spain impacts supply and prices

"In the two-year period from 2024 to 2025, we saw a consistent rise in sales of Del Monte brand iceberg lettuce, with a 28% surge over the two-year span. This underscores the product's strong presence and demand across our distribution network. A total of 99,869 packages were sold in 2025, an increase from 78,022 packages sold in 2024. However, the current commercial and logistical scenario is being tested by the severe weather that hit the Iberian Peninsula. The Murcia region of Spain, in particular, is a strategic area for horticultural production. Adverse weather conditions have temporarily interrupted harvesting, affecting supply and prices," says the sales team at Royal Banane in Volla, Italy, which operates within the Naples Agri-Food Center (CAAN).

© Royal Banane

The iceberg lettuce supply calendar is organized according to a strict schedule that ensures product continuity throughout the year by alternating between two main sources. From October to May, the supply is exclusively Spanish, with guaranteed supplies from select producers such as Alimer. This is the current phase. From May to September, however, the supply comes from the Netherlands, with the transition generally taking place around mid-May. There is a short transition period between the two campaigns, typically a one-week technical standstill. This period is necessary to ensure a smooth transition in quality between the Spanish and Dutch products and to maintain the required market standards.

Adverse weather conditions in Spain have directly impacted the availability of iceberg lettuce, affecting production and commercialization. Intense rainfall flooded and rendered the fields inaccessible to agricultural vehicles, damaging part of the crops and consequently interrupting the harvest. After receiving a load of thirteen pallets on 6 February, the supply abruptly halted. Loads scheduled for 7 and 9 February were canceled and resumed on 10 February. This created an operational gap of three to four days, resulting in a loss of sales due to a lack of stock. The reduction in supply has also triggered a rapid increase in prices. The purchase cost rose from approximately €10.50 per package of ten heads to the current €11.30–€11.50. This makes it necessary to sell at no less than €13.00 per package to preserve margins," the sales team explains.

© Royal Banane

Logistics for the Campania market are well-structured and consolidated. They are based on an intermodal transport system that ensures efficient and continuous supply. "Goods leave Murcia, Spain, and are entrusted to Eurotransur for transport via a mixed ship-land mode through the Port of Civitavecchia in the Lazio region. The transit time is estimated at 72 hours, or three days, from harvest to arrival in Naples, thus ensuring freshness and speedy distribution."

"The commercial success of the Del Monte brand of iceberg lettuce is closely linked to its strict adherence to quality and aesthetic standards, which solidifies its position at the top of the market. Only the 10-gauge variety is marketed, with ten heads per package, a format that is particularly appreciated by our target customers. Each head is individually wrapped in cellophane and bears a brand sticker. The branding on the outer packaging significantly increases the product's resale value. Target clients include small shops and greengrocers who buy by the pallet, as well as wholesalers who operate with larger volumes. Due to the premium positioning, deviations from the standards are not permitted. Any quality defects must be promptly reported to the parent company to protect the brand's image and reputation," the sales team concludes.

For more information:

Royal Banane Srl

Centro Agroalimentare di Napoli-CAAN

Via Palazziello, Loc. Lufrano - Volla (NA)

+39 334 9693618 / +39 339 7581004

+39 081 5777717 / +39 081 19042000

[email protected]