Port of Dover Cargo appoints Tom Robb as perishables manager

Port of Dover Cargo has appointed Tom Robb as Business Development Manager, with responsibility for the perishable goods sector.

In this role, Robb will focus on commercial development linked to temperature-sensitive cargo, including fresh produce. His remit includes supporting growth across import and export flows, working with existing customers, and developing new business relationships across the perishables supply chain. His responsibilities also cover coordination with growers, importers, retailers, shipping lines, and logistics providers.

© Port of Dover

Robb brings experience in commercial account management within the fresh produce and perishables sectors. At Port of Dover Cargo, he will contribute to the ongoing development of the port's perishable cargo activities, which form part of the wider cargo operations at the port.

Perishable cargo handling has become an established activity at Port of Dover Cargo Ltd, supported by temperature-controlled vessel operations, storage, and logistics infrastructure. The port is also progressing with further development plans linked to its cargo facilities.

The Port of Dover handles volumes of fresh produce and other temperature-sensitive goods, providing a transit point between international supply chains and the UK market. The company has received industry accreditations related to the handling of perishable cargo.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the team," said Alison Hall, Head of Business Development at Port of Dover Cargo. "His extensive commercial experience across the supply chain, particularly within a diverse range of fresh produce categories, combined with his strong passion for the UK's food security, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our perishables offering and strengthen our service portfolio for existing and prospective customers."

Robb commented on his appointment: "I'm excited to join Port of Dover Cargo at a time of strategic growth for the perishables business. Port of Dover can offer something truly unique as an alternative offering for growers, importers, and retailers. The Company's commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer service aligns closely with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to its continued success in the global perishables market."

According to the company, the appointment reflects its intention to maintain a focus on customer requirements within its perishables division, with an emphasis on commercial planning and operational support for temperature-controlled cargo.

