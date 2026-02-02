West Flanders potato grower automates packing and loading

In Tielt, West Flanders, Mathias Van Hulle and Jasmien Ysebaert operate Puur Patat, a potato business that integrates cultivation, packaging, and distribution. The company has expanded from a traditional arable farm into an operation that manages the process from field to packaged product.

To improve processing efficiency and workplace safety, Puur Patat invested in an automated packing and loading line. The system is designed to destack boxes, fill them, stack finished units, and load trucks in a continuous, automated flow. The objective is to reduce manual handling during peak periods and improve consistency in output.

© VHM Machinery

For the owners, technology is intended to support operations while maintaining established practices. "For us, efficiency doesn't mean a loss of craftsmanship. It's all about working smarter," says Mathias. "That way we make time for what really matters: Achieving the best possible quality."

The company is jointly managed by Mathias and Jasmien, with a permanent team of seven employees. Their focus is on improving efficiency and product quality while retaining a family-run structure. "We want to be a modern company that offers the feel of belonging and continuity. Automation helps us to cope with peak demand, but also to make work more enjoyable for everyone."

Puur Patat cultivates approximately 200 hectares of land, including about 130 hectares planted with potatoes. Harvest is concentrated within a narrow timeframe, with crops needing to be lifted within around 20 days. During this period, labour availability and workflow efficiency are critical. "Anything that saves man-hours during the peak weeks will eventually pay off," he says. "When every minute counts, you don't want to waste time with forklift manoeuvring or cumbersome box-filling work."

© VHM Machinery

As part of its operational adjustments, the company constructed a new warehouse dedicated to box storage. The facility was designed to improve internal product flow and support quality management during handling and dispatch. Following this investment, the filling and loading processes were identified as the next area for automation in order to increase throughput and reduce dependence on manual labour.

The new system allows the filling and loading process to be operated by a single person. "The line is really fast, user-friendly, and reliable. One operator can control everything!"

