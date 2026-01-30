Kenya focuses on port efficiency ahead of avocado season

Kenya is increasing its focus on port efficiency as the upcoming avocado harvesting season approaches, intending to protect fruit quality and support export flows of perishable produce.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui said efficient port operations are central to trade performance, noting that more than 80 per cent of Kenya's imports and exports move by sea. He said improving operational efficiency and managing costs at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu would influence Kenya's competitiveness in regional and global markets.

"Increasing vessel turnaround time is especially critical as we head into the avocado harvesting season," Kinyanjui said. "Avocados are a perishable commodity and one of the priority products we are keen to scale up for export, making speed and reliability at the ports essential."

Kenya's avocado exports have expanded in recent years, supported by demand from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. However, port delays remain a constraint, with congestion posing risks to product condition and export reliability.

To address these issues, the ministry convened a meeting involving the Kenya Ports Authority, represented by Managing Director Capt. William K. Ruto, alongside stakeholders from the Kenya Ship Agents Association and the Kenya Revenue Authority. Discussions focused on identifying operational bottlenecks at the Port of Mombasa and assessing measures to improve cargo movement and reduce dwell times.

"Our objective is to ensure that fresh produce, especially avocados, moves seamlessly from farm to ship," the Cabinet Secretary said.

"When we get port efficiency right, we protect farmers' incomes, support exporters, and strengthen Kenya's reputation in international markets," he added.

According to the government, the broader strategy is to improve the operational capacity of the Port of Mombasa and reinforce its role in handling higher volumes of time-sensitive agricultural exports. Efforts are also linked to positioning the port within regional logistics networks as demand for fresh produce exports continues to grow.

The focus on port performance comes as exporters prepare for the start of the avocado season, when timing and handling conditions play a key role in meeting market requirements.

