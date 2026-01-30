Iraq imports US$544 million of Turkish citrus in 2025

Iraq imported more than US$544 million worth of citrus fruit from Türkiye in 2025, according to data from the Mediterranean Exporters' Associations. Mandarins recorded the strongest growth within this trade, with shipments to Iraq rising by 544 per cent year on year.

Overall, Türkiye exported 1.5 million tons of citrus fruit to global markets during the year. Mandarins accounted for 62 per cent of total citrus exports, followed by lemons, oranges, and grapefruit.

Russia ranked as the second-largest importer of Turkish citrus, with imports valued at US$461 million, representing a 35 per cent year-on-year increase. Ukraine followed with imports worth US$106.4 million, an increase of 17 per cent compared with 2024.

Other European destinations also absorbed Turkish citrus volumes in 2025. Poland imported US$52 million worth of citrus fruit, while Romania imported US$48.4 million during the year.

The data indicate continued diversification of export destinations for Turkish citrus, with both neighbouring and European markets accounting for a large share of total shipments.

Source: Shafaq