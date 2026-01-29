Ireland investigates mislabelled herbs carrying Bord Bia logo

Bord Bia has confirmed that it is investigating the incorrect use of its quality assurance logo on fresh herb products sold in Ireland, after herbs grown in Africa and Spain were labelled as Irish-origin produce. The products have been withdrawn from SuperValu shelves, the retailer confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The issue concerns fresh herbs that were labelled as Irish and carried Bord Bia's quality assurance mark, despite the herbs originating in Kenya and Spain. SuperValu stated that the use of Irish labelling and the Bord Bia logo resulted from an error.

The recalled products are SuperValu Thai Style Curry Mix 30g and SuperValu Fresh Parsley 40g, both containing imported herbs.

"The products were labelled as Irish and carried the Bord Bia logo in error," a spokesperson for SuperValu told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"This is a labelling issue only, and there are no food safety or quality concerns with the products. We are working with our supplier to ensure this error does not recur and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Bord Bia said that an audit of the quality-assured herb packer is scheduled and that sanctions may apply under its logo use policy. According to Bord Bia, only herbs that are grown and packed in the Republic of Ireland are permitted to carry the Bord Bia 'Origin Ireland' logo.

"Bord Bia takes matters relating to mislabelling extremely seriously," a Bord Bia spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"The findings of the audit will not be made public as the audit process is confidential."

Bord Bia added that misuse of its quality assurance mark may result in penalties.

"Under the Bord Bia logo use policy, Bord Bia is entitled to impose sanctions for misuse of the Bord Bia quality mark logo," the spokesperson continued.

"Sanctions may include but are not limited to fines and suspension from the scheme and can be imposed even in the case of a genuine mislabelling error."

The authority stated that it will assess the matter through its audit process, with compliance and enforcement handled in line with its existing certification and inspection procedures.

Source: Irish Farmers Journal