Vertical farming as an industrial project that goes beyond the logic of fashion

In 2016, Veetaste began experimenting with vertical farming for the indoor production of microgreens through controlled-cycle systems. After an operational suspension in 2020, necessary to analyse the limits of the first phase and rebuild the business model on a more solid basis, Veetaste is now back on the market and has become an S.r.l. This involved the introduction of new financing partners, who now flank the Apulian founder Francesca Palermo, leading to an evolution towards a structured and mature entrepreneurial reality.

"It was not an improvised event, but the outcome of a redesigning process aimed at turning innovation into a concrete industrial capacity," says manager Francesca Palermo. "Veetaste is not restarting from scratch, as it boasts ten years of experience behind it. The first few years were dedicated to real experimentation and lately to building a finally solid structure. Vertical farming, for us, is not a fad but an industrial project that requires time, method, and vision." (In the photos below: Leonardo Delle Foglie (left) and Cesare Pierpaolo De Palma (right).

The company structure now benefits from the expertise of Leonardo Delle Foglie and Cesare Pierpaolo De Palma, entrepreneurs with a managerial profile oriented towards technological innovation and sustainable production models. "Their entry into Veetaste does not just entail a financial contribution, but a strategic one in terms of vision, method, and ability to structure growth, allowing us to interact with the market in a more credible manner. The core of the business remains the production of microgreens, but the current management focuses on the standardisation of processes and a rationalised product catalogue."

The new governance allows the company to maintain direct control over the supply chain and quality, addressing growth progressively to ensure stable, repeatable, and sustainable volumes. In this new phase, the combination of agricultural experience and industrial vision lays the foundations for long-term development, where the modern production model is integrated with responsible resource management.

"The new Veetaste has not remained as it was, but has become what it was not possible to be before. The experience gained since 2016, combined today with a more solid corporate structure and a shared entrepreneurial vision, lays the foundations for coherent development in the medium to long term. For the market, Veetaste represents a reality that combines agricultural innovation, sustainability, and industrial capacity, ready to build value over time through a modern, responsible, and deeply rooted production model."

