Georgia’s plum exports decline while imports increase in 2025

In January–September 2025, Georgia exported plums and prunes worth USD 5.1 million, down 4.2% year on year. Export volumes fell by 58.9% to 2,796 tonnes, compared with 6,806 tonnes in the same period of 2024. Average export prices also declined.

Russia remained the main export destination, accounting for USD 5.1 million and 2,754 tonnes. Smaller volumes were shipped to Armenia (USD 40,000; 19 tonnes) and the United Arab Emirates (USD 15,000; 22 tonnes).

Plum and prune imports increased over the same period. Georgia imported 287 tonnes worth USD 260,000, up 17.6% compared with January–September 2024, when imports totaled 244 tonnes valued at USD 221,000.

The Netherlands was the largest supplier by value, exporting USD 115,000 worth of plums and prunes to Georgia (35 tonnes). Turkey supplied 189 tonnes valued at USD 91,000, while imports from Russia amounted to 20 tonnes worth USD 15,000.

Source: bm.ge