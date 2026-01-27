Huercasa is building Europe's largest sweetcorn processing plant in Spain

Huercasa, a company specializing in fifth-grade vegetable products, is developing what will be Europe's largest sweetcorn processing plant in Spain. The project, with an investment of over 20 million euros between 2025 and 2027, aims to strengthen the company's leadership in the European market.

Huercasa is revealing this strategic move to customers, suppliers, and industry peers at the upcoming Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 4 to 6, where the company will once again be present with a spacious booth in Hall 25.

© Huercasa 5ª Gama SA

With this significant investment, Huercasa aims to strengthen its supply chain, increase production, and explore the possibility of serving new clients, while also reinforcing its commitment to providing service 365 days a year.

The company will focus on local national produce. The guiding principle: European produce for Europe. A commitment with which Huercasa prioritizes quality, food safety, and sustainability.

The processing plant in Romania, mainly dedicated to beet processing, also remains a key part of the strategy. Therefore, Huercasa continues to invest in this project to provide the best service to customers in Central and Eastern Europe.

© Huercasa 5ª Gama SA

The company emphasized its innovation initiatives, particularly its new legume products: ready-to-eat steamed beans, chickpeas, and lentils that need no washing or draining. These products are preservative- and additive-free, providing a more natural flavor. Crafted from 100% natural vegetable protein, they are housed in a new, compact, eco-friendly thermoformed container that is liquid-free, improving logistics efficiency.

For more information:

Huercasa

www.huercasa.com/es