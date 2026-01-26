Cyprus potato growers seek subsidies and water access

Potato growers in Cyprus have requested state subsidies to compensate for losses linked to heatwaves, frost, and drought in 2025, according to potato producers' association president Andreas Karyos. Farmers have also asked the state to provide water for nighttime irrigation during periods of freezing temperatures to limit frost damage.

Karyos said recent low temperatures and frost led the association to request water allocations from the agriculture ministry for producers with large potato plantings, allowing irrigation at night. "However, because of a water shortage, they informed us that water cannot be provided," he said.

He added that water management needs to be addressed carefully if freezing conditions persist in the coming months, particularly given the ongoing drought. According to Karyos, nighttime irrigation could help protect potato fields from frost during cold evenings, but access to water remains limited.

The agriculture minister informed producers on Friday that greenhouse operators, tree crop growers, and banana producers will receive 30 per cent less water than last year. At the same time, open-field crops and potatoes, which received no water allocations last year, will again receive none this season. Karyos said potato growers had not received water in the previous season, "not even half a tonne", and have now been told the same applies for the current year.

On subsidies, Karyos described 2025 as a difficult year for potato producers, citing weather-related damage alongside rising production costs. He said input costs increased sharply, placing pressure on farm margins.

While retail potato prices have remained stable for consumers over the past eight months, Karyos said returns at the farm level have not covered production costs. "For us to be able to produce potatoes, maintain our exports to various countries, and satisfy Cypriot consumers, we must have the state's support since producers cannot bear the increased costs created for their crops by the weather conditions of recent years on their own," he said.

Potato growers are therefore calling for targeted state support measures, alongside improved access to irrigation water, as they plan upcoming production cycles under continued climate and water constraints.

Source: CyprusMail