China pushes kiwi prices down in Vietnam by 24%

Kiwifruit imported from China is trading at lower price levels in Vietnam as supplies increase. In Ho Chi Minh City, green and gold kiwifruit is retailing at around VND80,000 to VND120,000 per kilogram, equivalent to about US$3.05 to US$4.58 per kilogram. A consumer interviewed in the city described the price level as "rarely seen."

Red kiwifruit, which is positioned as a premium Chinese variety, is reported at around VND109,000 per kilogram, or approximately US$4.16 per kilogram. Retail distribution is mainly through large supermarket chains, including Go!, Bach Hoa Xanh, and Kingfood.

By contrast, kiwifruit sourced from New Zealand and France remains priced higher. New Zealand green kiwifruit is selling at around VND139,000 per kilogram, or about US$5.30. Traders noted that while this is lower than last year, it remains well above the price level of Chinese imports.

Import patterns have shifted compared with previous seasons. In earlier years, Vietnam's kiwifruit imports were largely dominated by New Zealand. This year, Chinese volumes have increased, supported by higher output and broader market acceptance linked to quality consistency and traceability.

Retailer Hong Anh, who operates a fruit shop in Ho Chi Minh City, said Chinese kiwifruit does not always match the visual standards of fruit from New Zealand or France, but quality has improved. He noted that this has increased uptake among buyers focused on price.

Wholesale traders report similar trends. Ngoc, a Ho Chi Minh City-based wholesaler specialising in kiwifruit, said prices for Chinese products have dropped as volumes and demand increased. "Each shipment I import consists of thousands of cartons. Demand is clearly stronger than in previous years," he said.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, advances in propagation technology have enabled China to become a large-scale supplier of lower-priced fruit. He explained that several fruit categories, which previously traded at higher price points in Vietnam and Japan, have shifted into mass-market segments following expanded production in China.

Vietnam Customs data shows that the country imported about US$3 billion worth of fruits and vegetables in 2025, representing a 24 per cent increase year on year. China remained the largest source of imports, with shipments exceeding US$1 billion.

Source: VNExpress