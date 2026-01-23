Persea mite spreads across Kenyan avocado orchards

Kenya is Africa's largest avocado producer and ranks sixth globally. In 2023, national output reached 632,953 metric tons, with 114,033 tons, or 21%, exported. For 2025, production is projected to recover by about 4% to 585,000 tons, supported by expanded avocado acreage estimated at 34,000–36,000 hectares, improved seedling quality, and orchard management. Exports are expected to increase to 135,000–140,000 tons, driven by demand in existing markets and new access to Iraq, South Korea, and India.

At the same time, growers are facing the spread of the Persea mite (Oligonychus perseae), which has been confirmed in several commercial production zones. First detected in Nakuru County in November 2023, the pest is believed to have entered through plant material or contaminated harvesting and pruning tools. According to Hamish Ker, Managing Director of Andermatt Kenya Ltd, the mite is now present in "multiple commercial avocado clusters."

Although difficult to see, the impact on orchards can be measurable. Ker said, "Unchecked Persea mite infestations can reduce yields by 20–40% and compromise fruit quality significantly, especially for export markets where cosmetic standards are strict." Avocados are valued at more than KSh 15 billion annually and are a key source of income in producing regions.

Persea mites feed on the underside of young leaves, causing circular necrotic spots along veins and the midrib. In heavier infestations, dense webbing develops, protecting mites from rain, predators, and some treatments. Severe pressure can lead to defoliation, exposing fruit and bark to direct sunlight, increasing the risk of sunburn, fruit drop, and reduced yields.

Ker noted that defoliation is often the most damaging effect. "In some orchards, we see sunburn damage exceeding 30% of fruits, which immediately disqualifies them from export," he said.

Chemical miticides are sometimes used but can be costly and offer limited control over time. Ker said that Integrated Pest Management approaches combining monitoring, sanitation, selective interventions, and biological control are increasingly being adopted. "Growers must shift from heavy chemical dependence towards balanced programmes combining sanitation, monitoring, selective miticides, and biological control."

Biological options being used include predatory mites such as Amblyseius californicus and fungal products based on Beauveria bassiana. These tools are applied alongside regular scouting, particularly during warm and dry periods when mite populations increase.

Weekly monitoring of leaf undersides, early introduction of predators, targeted fungal applications when infestations are established, and avoidance of broad-spectrum chemicals form the basis of current management strategies being discussed by advisors and growers.

As avocado output and exports expand, managing Persea mite pressure remains a focus for maintaining orchard performance and meeting export specifications.

