Mandarins lead fruit consumption in Istanbul in 2025

Mandarins were the most consumed fruit in Istanbul in 2025, while tomatoes remained the most preferred vegetable, according to figures published by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Fresh produce trading continued through the Bayrampaşa and Ataşehir wholesale markets, which supply the city's fruit and vegetable demand.

Across the two markets, a total of 86 different products were traded during the year, including 37 fruits and 49 vegetables. Overall incoming volumes showed a slight increase compared with the previous year. Total deliveries rose from around 2.75 million tons in 2024 to nearly 2.77 million tons in 2025, indicating stable demand.

A breakdown by product group highlights differing trends. Fruit volumes declined year on year, falling to below 1 million tons, while vegetable deliveries increased to more than 1.8 million tons. This points to a stronger focus on vegetables commonly used in everyday cooking.

Within the fruit category, mandarins ranked first in 2025, overtaking oranges and watermelons, which had led consumption in earlier years. Wholesale market data recorded more than 112,000 tons of mandarins entering the markets. Bananas and watermelons followed, reflecting continued demand for widely available and seasonal fruit.

Vegetables accounted for the largest share of total market volume. Tomatoes remained the dominant product, with nearly 500,000 tons delivered to Istanbul's wholesale markets in 2025, well ahead of other vegetables. Cucumbers, potatoes, and peppers followed, underlining their importance in household consumption patterns.

Wholesale price averages varied in line with seasonal availability and market conditions. Mandarins traded at moderate average price levels over the year, while bananas and strawberries posted higher averages. Among vegetables, tomatoes recorded relatively higher prices than onions and potatoes, mainly linked to production and transport costs.

The data from Istanbul's wholesale markets provides an overview of shifting consumption patterns, with vegetables increasing their share of total volumes and mandarins emerging as the leading fruit in the city during 2025.

Source: Daily Sabah