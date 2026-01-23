"Cold weather lifts potato demand"

The potato market has to contend with low prices this year. Nevertheless, according to Jacob Greydanus of the eponymous potato wholesaler from Heerenveen, the situation is not entirely bleak. "Everything has to be sold at low prices, but the cold weather does stimulate consumption, as we clearly see additional demand in the market. Traditional varieties, in particular, remain in strong demand."

"Demand from retailers is therefore very high. January is always a real promotion month for potatoes, and that works well again this year because there is ample supply, creating plenty of scope for offers," Jacob explains. Greydanus supplies potatoes to a wide range of customers, including retail, speciality shops, food service, and catering, both domestically and internationally. Since the end of last year, Greydanus has also operated its own food truck, where fries are prepared on location.

When it comes to the outlook for the market, the potato trader is clear. "I expect that good prices can still be achieved later in the season for high-quality lots. Growers with quality potatoes that can be stored for a long time will still see solid sales, but if a batch is slightly inferior, it immediately becomes much more difficult, as there is virtually no demand for it at all."

Competition from imported potatoes remains limited, according to Jacob. "There has been some supply of Egyptian potatoes, but they are hardly being offered at the moment. There may be some Moroccan Nicolas potatoes again, but we have barely seen those over the past two years, as they have mainly been sold domestically. This spring, we will once again introduce new potatoes from Malta, which we are combining with a spectacular prize campaign in cooperation with the Malta Tourist Board."

"The overall quality of the potatoes is good, but sprouting is the main challenge this year," Jacob says. De Friese potato wholesaler will receive its second Flikweert grader next week. "We already had a Smart Grader, but we were so enthusiastic about the Flikweert that we quickly ordered a second one. It is a relatively simple solution, yet very effective. Normally, four people would be needed on the belt, but this machine manages the task on its own."

