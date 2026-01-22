"Positive commercial feedback and expansion towards the Scandinavian markets"

Giagni Fruit's lemon campaign started about 15 to 20 days earlier than expected.

"The first crates left the warehouse as early as mid-November, marking the start of a year that is proving to be positive in terms of commercial feedback, especially beyond national borders. The current season is very pleasing, especially thanks to the response from Dutch and British customers, but also from German ones. All these operators work with quotations that are almost double the prices charged on the Italian market, rewarding continuity and volumes," explains Nunzio Giagni (pictured below), sales manager of the company located in Bernalda, Basilicata.

© Giagni Fruit

On the domestic market, the consistency of supply to the distribution channels remains satisfactory despite the greater price fluctuation.

© Giagni Fruit © Giagni Fruit

In Italy, the company handles around 8-9 pallets per week for each reference market, serving Rome, Florence, Padua, Turin, Verona, Pescara, and Bologna. Then there are the volumes destined abroad. From a production point of view, yields are good, with fruits that are bright yellow in colour, although smaller in size on average than in previous seasons.

"We are marketing two varieties: 2KR and white Zagara. The calendar runs through the whole month of February, with the possibility of continuing until the first week of March, depending on the stocks available and the rate at which the goods are destocked. We still have over 40 days of lively sales left, but our strategic vision is to strengthen our presence in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, as these markets are extremely serious and appreciative of the quality of Italian products. The intention is to increase commercial penetration in Northern Europe through various distribution channels, including fruit and vegetable markets, wholesalers, importers, or retailers."

For more information:

Giagni Fruit

Via Ginosa 19

75012 Bernalda (MT) - Italy

+39 389 176 4124

[email protected]

www.giagnifruit.com