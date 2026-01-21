Ukraine develops modern berry processing for European markets

When war swept across Ukraine in May 2022, most businesses were focused on survival. In Kamyanka-Buzka, Lviv region, a different story was unfolding: The foundation of a new berry processing plant was quietly being laid. No big announcements, no fanfare, just steady work.

"We had planned this before the war. By April 2022, the owner decided to go ahead despite everything," recalls Roman Vuykiv, director of Kamyanka-Buzka Food Products Plant (KBZPT). Today, KBZPT is a modern facility with tunnel freezing technology, export contracts, and a clear vision for growth. Collaboration with the Ukrainian Berry Association has played a major role in this journey.

The current plant stands on the ruins of a previous facility. "This isn't a factory we restored. Everything was destroyed, so we built almost from scratch," says Vuykiv, who oversaw construction from day one, managing everything from technology decisions to safety standards. International requirements were integrated into the project from the start, easing the later certification process.

Construction began in 2022, and by August 2023, KBZPT froze its first berries. "It was a small test batch for partners," Vuykiv explains. Full production started in 2024, serving exporters while refining processes. The plant's main focus is raspberry, chosen deliberately because it is the most accessible crop in the region. Its capacity reaches three tons per hour, with storage for over 4,000 pallets at –20°C. Smaller volumes of strawberries, cherries, and other fruits are also processed, but raspberry remains the core product.

KBZPT made its first export in early 2025 to Lithuania, later expanding mainly to Germany. The plant favors direct sales to processors and supermarkets over trading intermediaries, packaging products in 2.5 kg units for the EU market. Business trips organized by the Ukrainian Berry Association have been invaluable. The first trip, to Berry Enterprises in the Netherlands in May 2025, gave Vuykiv the chance to meet potential European buyers directly and understand how end customers and traders think.

Visits to Serbia, a leader in frozen raspberry processing, revealed the value of fine packaging, quality control, and advanced processing techniques, knowledge now shaping KBZPT's approach. Vuykiv acknowledges challenges: limited quality raw materials, fragmented suppliers, and long logistics chains. The solution lies in closer cooperation with farmers, sharing expertise, and supporting quality cultivation. Looking ahead, KBZPT plans to grow more of its own berries, explore cherries and vegetables, deepen processing, and expand further in EU markets.

"Ukrainians should compete less and learn more together. Cooperation, sharing experiences, and business trips bring real benefits. Building a factory is just the start; running it successfully is expertise we are ready to share," Vuykiv concludes.

Source: uaberries.com