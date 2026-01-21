Namibia remains dependent on potato imports due to limited local production

The Namibian Agronomic Board reports that formal potato production in Namibia totals around 8,534 tons, leaving the country dependent on imports to meet domestic demand. Informal markets account for an estimated 41 per cent of locally produced potatoes, underlining the role of unregulated trade within the national supply chain. Despite this contribution, domestic output remains well below consumption levels.

During the 2024/25 financial year, Namibia imported 22,751 tons of potatoes. "Namibia produces only a small portion of the potatoes it consumes, resulting in a strong dependence on imports to meet local demand," the board stated.

According to the NAB, several structural constraints continue to limit local production. One key factor is the absence of domestic seed potato production, requiring farmers to import all seed material. This increases production costs and can delay planting schedules.

Limited post-harvest washing and packaging capacity further restricts access to formal retail channels. In addition, Namibia has no local potato processing facilities for products such as frozen chips and crisps, leading both retail and fast-food segments to rely on imported processed potatoes.

Most potato imports originate from South Africa, where average yields are reported at around 37 tons per hectare. In addition to fresh potatoes, Namibia imports approximately 3,754 tons of frozen potato products each year, along with 2,173 tons of seed potatoes valued at over US$1.1 million.

To support domestic growers, the NAB applies a Market Share Promotion scheme that requires traders to source at least 47 per cent of fresh produce locally. Imports are restricted when the domestic supply is assessed as sufficient. "These measures are designed to protect local farmers and strengthen the resilience of Namibia's potato industry," the board said.

The NAB added that reducing reliance on imports would require targeted investments, including local seed multiplication, improved washing and packaging infrastructure, and the development of processing capacity. Training smallholder producers in good agricultural practices was also identified as a factor in raising yields and product quality.

"Strategic investment in seed production, infrastructure, agro-processing, and farmer capacity building has the potential to transform Namibia's potato sector and significantly reduce reliance on imports," the board concluded.

Source: Trends N Africa