Persimmons sold out quickly due to high demand

The third season of the 'Divino — Il Kaki Italiano' brand ends on a positive note, exceeding even the most optimistic sales forecasts. While projections in mid-December estimated sales would continue until the end of January, the reality of the market is that stocks are running out earlier than expected, possibly even before March.

© Gallicchio Frutta Srls

"The marketing campaign officially ended in the first ten days of January, more than twenty days earlier than last season, when shipments continued until mid-February. Despite the early closure, the volume of shipments remains stable compared to last year. This dynamism is supported by a strong response from large-scale retailers in regions such as Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio, and Campania, as well as an increase in exports to Germany," says Antonio Gallicchio, production manager at Gallicchio Frutta, the company behind the fruit and vegetable brand.

© Gallicchio Frutta SrlsAntonio Gallicchio

The season was impacted by Alternaria, a fungal disease that compromised approximately 15% of the harvest in some batches. "Without this problem, the supply volume would have been higher," Antonio Gallicchio emphasizes, "but the harvest would have still ended earlier than planned. Nevertheless, demand remains high, with many operators and companies already expressing interest in the next season."

© Gallicchio Frutta Srls

Next season's plan is to boost sales by 15-18% by increasing the product range and engaging younger workers. Growth will result from adding new producer members and expanding existing plants nearing full production. Thirty new hectares of persimmon orchards, including Rojo Brillante, will be planted in the Metapontino area, across the five municipalities of Montescaglioso, Bernalda, Scanzano Jonico, Policoro, and Montalbano Jonico. The project continues to attract local producers interested in enhancing their products through the dedicated brand.

