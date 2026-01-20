South Africa Valencia exports exceed expectations in 2025

Southern Africa's Valencia orange crop exceeded initial expectations in 2025, resulting in higher export volumes and increased pressure on markets and logistics. This was outlined by Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele in his latest newsletter.

The Valencia orange forms the backbone of the regional orange season and represents the majority of total citrus production. According to Ntshabele, favourable agronomic conditions and packing decisions supported stronger-than-expected production as the season progressed.

"The initial estimate was 52 million cartons. As the season progressed, regional reports highlighted favourable agronomic conditions and strategic packing decisions that pointed toward a larger-than-expected crop," Ntshabele said.

Several regions contributed to the higher volumes. The Limpopo River area reported good fruit size and colour, while Letsitele, the largest producing region, experienced early colour development, allowing packing to begin earlier than in previous years. Botswana also packed its first commercial Valencia crop during the season.

A high share of Class 2 and industrial PP-grade fruit was included in export volumes. "The Eastern Cape and Western Cape delivered record volumes under favourable conditions, with PP fruit ultimately accounting for 12% of total Valencia volumes," Ntshabele said.

The crop estimate continued to increase during harvest, following a pattern similar to the navel season and confirming a much larger supply than initially anticipated.

Export markets absorbed the increased availability. Europe remained the main destination, receiving 20 million cartons. "Exports to the Middle East rose sharply – from 6.9 million to 10.4 million cartons – while shipments to Russia increased to 5.7 million cartons," Ntshabele said.

Asia also expanded as a destination market, with volumes rising to 6.1 million cartons from 3.8 million in the previous season.

"The 2025 season ultimately confirmed a substantial increase in the Valencia crop, driven by excellent growing conditions and strong pack-outs," he said. "This surge in volume, however, placed considerable pressure on both the market and logistical infrastructure throughout the export period."

Total Valencia exports for 2025 were recorded at around 61.7 to 61.8 million cartons on a 15 kg equivalent basis, well above initial estimates and higher than in previous years.

