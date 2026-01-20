Renewal of CNIPT governance

Following its elective General Assembly and Board of Directors meeting on January 14th, 2026, the French Trade Association for the Potato sector (CNIPT) has announced the new composition of its Board of Directors and Committee for the next three years.

CNIPT will now be chaired by Luc Chatelain, a potato producer and representative of the UNPT union. He will be supported by Joanny Dussurgey (FEDEPOM), who has been elected vice-chairman, Jessica Tessier (FELCOOP), who has been re-elected treasurer, and David Deprez (UNPT), who has been elected secretary.

"As he took office, the new chairman warmly paid tribute to the work of the previous team, and in particular that of Joanny Dussurgey, the outgoing chairman, for his constant commitment to the Association. His term of office has helped to consolidate the dialogue between the professional families and to make progress on collective actions that will provide structure for the sector," according to the press release. © CNIPT

"Consolidating our position as a self-sufficient market"

"Against a backdrop of major challenges for the fresh potato sector, particularly in terms of marketing, in France and internationally, CNIPT intends to take action. The aim is to enable France to consolidate its position as a self-sufficient market, based on the richness, diversity, and complementary nature of its production regions, while preserving its position as the world's leading exporter."

"Enhancing the clarity of the offer"

"For French consumers, Luc Chatelain wants to make the act of buying easier by making the products on offer clearer and more educational, thanks to clearer culinary segmentation. Export initiatives also remain a strategic priority to ensure that outlets are balanced and that the full value of production is maximized. Economic intelligence and links between the French and European sectors will be strengthened."

Relaunch work on contractual relations

In terms of inter-professional relations, the president intends to relaunch work on contractual relations, to create and fairly distribute value at each link in the chain. He will also continue to seek synergies and convergences with the other potato trade associations, in particular GIPT.

