Italian packaging technology lands in Romania

Italian company Siropack began 2026 with a commercial agreement aimed at strengthening its market presence in Eastern Europe. Based in Cesenatico in the Emilia-Romagna region, the company manufactures machines and software for packaging fruit, vegetables, food, and pharmaceuticals. Siropack granted the Goodpack Sarl group, which operates in Romania and Bulgaria, an exclusive, multi-year license for its patented tray edge treatment technology, 'Respect.'

© SIROPACK ITALIA SRLOwner Siropack Rocco De Lucia (at the center) with Teda Pack CEOs Danail Mladenov and Teodora Mladenova

With combined revenues exceeding €50 million, Goodpack is the largest independent producer of thermoformed food packaging in Southeastern Europe. The company produces fully recyclable, single-material thermoformed packaging for the food industry. Goodpack's products are driving progress in the packaging industry by adopting eco-friendly practices and cutting-edge technologies in line with the most recent European PPWR regulations. The group has three production facilities in the Balkans, all of which are vertically integrated and include extrusion and thermoforming lines.

Rocco De Lucia and Barbara Burioli, owners of Siropack, sealed the exclusive agreement directly with Barabas Ferencz, general manager of Goodpack Romania, and Teodora Mladenova and Danail Mladenov, chief executive officers of Teda Pack.

© SIROPACK ITALIA SRLRocco De Lucia and Goodpack Romania General Manager Barabas Ferencz

"Our partnership with Goodpack began last October at the K trade fair in Düsseldorf," says De Lucia. "We immediately agreed on our commitment to sustainability and single-material solutions. That is why we are confident that they are the right partner to bring 'Respect' technology to Romania, a strategically important country." Goodpack selected Siropack's technology for its highly innovative food container that aligns with standards of recycling, sustainability, and food safety while respecting intellectual property rights in the European market. This strategic agreement, made possible by the purchase of a series of machines, will enable Goodpack to meet growing market demands."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comOwners of Siropack, Rocco De Lucia and Barbara Burioli

The patented technology 'Respect' uses a special edge treatment to create the world's first tamper-evident, anti-counterfeiting tray. It guarantees perfect sealing of single-material r-PET trays at lower temperatures and in less time than PET/PE containers require. Additionally, it provides certified benefits in terms of food safety, improved productivity, sustainability, recyclability, and circularity. The tray does not distort and maintains the product's flatness and freshness. Thanks to luminophores in the recyclable glue spread on the edge, you can check whether the tray is sealed correctly.

Combining this technology with Piaceplast's patented, 100% PET lidding film creates packaging that is completely mono-material. The films contain at least 80% recycled materials and are designed according to the principles of sustainability and recyclability outlined in the PPWR. This innovative, exclusive solution guarantees total recyclability and food contact safety. Using this product promotes the use of recycled materials and reduces dependence on raw materials from non-EU countries, thereby improving the EU's resource efficiency.

For more information:

Siropack Italia S.r.l.

Via Balitrona, 22/C

47042 Cesenatico (FC) - Italy

+39 0547 671116

[email protected]

www.siropack.it