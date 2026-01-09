Ukraine’s cabbage market collapses due to oversupply and storage issues

In western Ukraine, cabbage prices have plummeted, forcing some farmers in the Ternopil region to distribute their harvest for free. Producer prices fell to 1.5–8 UAH per kilogram (€0.03-€0.16), down around 85% compared with last year, due to oversupply and limited market demand.

Experts identify three main factors behind the market collapse. First, farmers significantly expanded cabbage cultivation, including newcomers from southern regions affected by war. Second, adverse weather during harvest, including prolonged rains, prevented timely collection and affected quality. Third, many producers lack professional storage facilities, leading to rapid spoilage of unsold crops.

Some farms still maintain well-equipped cold storage, allowing them to preserve cabbage until the next harvest. However, most small and medium producers rely on basic or no storage, which contributes to widespread losses. Experts estimate that 30–40% of non-standard or low-quality cabbage may spoil before reaching markets.

Electricity outages further complicate storage, as generators increase costs by 10–25%, including fuel and depreciation of equipment.

Looking ahead, prices are expected to rise gradually from mid-January, potentially reaching 6 UAH per kilogram by March, when poorly stored cabbage stocks run out or deteriorate. Nonetheless, experts recommend buying small quantities regularly rather than stocking up, as home storage is challenging and spoilage risks are high.

The main concern for consumers is not price increases but the potential shortage of high-quality cabbage. Even with initial overproduction, limited storage capacity and ongoing spoilage may result in less market-ready produce by spring.

