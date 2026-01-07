Cape Town port replaces Gqeberha on Europe service

MSC will adjust its South Africa–North West linking service for January and February 2026 sailings by renaming the Eastern Cape Express to the Western Cape Express and replacing the Gqeberha port call with Cape Town.

The change is intended to shorten transit times to North West European ports, including London Gateway and Rotterdam, and affects shipments originating from South Africa during this period.

The first vessel operating under the revised service will be MSC TANIA, voyage WM601R, scheduled for week 02.

The revised service rotation will run from Walvis Bay to Cape Town, then onward to San Pedro, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Le Havre.

According to the carrier, the adjustment is designed to improve schedule efficiency on this corridor during the early 2026 export window, including for temperature-controlled cargo.

