Valenciaport closes November with an 8% growth in exports

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) has recorded traffic of 73,824,678 tons (-0.20%) so far this year, which, when evaluated in TEUs, amounts to 5,261,450 containers (+4.93%). With one month to go until the end of 2025, cumulative exports leaving the Valenciaport facilities have grown by 7.9%, while imports have grown by 14.47%. China, the United States, Algeria, and Morocco have been the countries with the highest traffic.

The figures were announced today at the APV Board of Directors meeting. At the last meeting of the year, other matters were also agreed upon, such as the resolution to grant Ership, Intersagunto, and Compañía General de Compras Agropecuarias (CGCA) an administrative concession for the construction and operation of the solid bulk terminal (excluding clinker and cement) at the Port of Sagunto.

The accumulated traffic data also shows growth in passenger traffic, which so far this year has reached 1,566,540. Passengers on regular lines have grown by 2.34% to reach 791,753, while cruise passengers have reached 774,787, 2.48% more than in the same period in 2024.

Phosphates, along with frozen and refrigerated fish, are the products that have driven exports the most in recent months. In terms of markets, the highest growth has been recorded in countries such as Algeria and Morocco, although China and the United States remain at the top of the ranking of trade relations with Valenciaport.

Data provided by the Valenciaport Statistics Office shows that in November, Valenciaport facilities handled 6,653,192 tons of goods, representing a 10.22% increase over the same month last year. In terms of containers, the figure rises to 481,691 units, 18.47% more than in November 2024. This increase in the number of TEUs represents an increase in both exports, which grew by 52.46% in one month, and imports, which increased by 19.18%.

Strengthening the investment plan – Financing

The significant investment process linked to the APV's 2026 Business Plan was another of the issues addressed at today's meeting, where the specifications governing the contracting of long-term loans to finance the Port Authority's Investment Plan, amounting to more than €143 million, were approved.

The 2025-2029 Investment Plan includes actions in tangible and intangible fixed assets exceeding €266 million for the 2026 financial year, which implies investment payments of around €264 million.

Other issues discussed by the Council

In other matters, the Board of Directors has also approved the terms and conditions and the general and specific specifications for the public tender for the granting of an administrative concession for the occupation of public port property for the establishment of a technology and innovation business center for entrepreneurship, offices, training, and events at NAVE EFO 16 in the Port of Valencia.

Finally, the specific terms and conditions for the provision of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ships as fuel via barges in ports managed by the Port Authority of Valencia have been given the green light. This service is a measure that aims to facilitate decarbonization in line with our Net Zero Emissions Plan.

