Port of Dover Cargo strengthens role in UK fresh produce supply chain

Port of Dover Cargo has successfully concluded its second consecutive citrus season, reinforcing its position as a key gateway for fresh produce entering the UK market.

Working closely with the Reefer Alliance service, operated jointly by Seatrade and Cool Carriers, the Port of Dover handled citrus shipments arriving weekly between June and October.

In 2025, the South Africa (SAF) service expanded its schedule, extending into October with UK calls for the first time. This extended window enabled the Port of Dover to support increased flows of South African citrus destined for major UK retailers and the juicing sector.

Peak season activity saw weekly calls throughout June and July, ensuring reliable, time-critical delivery of fresh produce.

Further strengthening its role in the UK's perishable supply chain, the Port of Dover Cargo operation is the only port-based warehouse in the UK to hold the BRCGS certification for Temperature Controlled Storage, underlining its commitment to the highest standards of food safety, quality and operational integrity.

Its state-of-the-art, quayside, multi-temperature warehouse enables rapid, tightly controlled handling of chilled products directly from vessel to storage, minimising dwell time and ensuring optimal freshness.

Looking ahead, Port of Dover Cargo is preparing to welcome regular Reefer Alliance calls beginning in December, marking the start of the South African grape season. The first grape vessel is set to arrive in time to help stock retail shelves ahead of the Christmas peak, ensuring a consistent supply during one of the busiest trading periods of the year.

Gina Smith, UK Commercial Director at Seatrade, part of the Reefer Alliance, commented:

"The Port of Dover continues to demonstrate exceptional efficiency, reliability and responsiveness throughout the citrus season. Their capability to handle time-sensitive perishable cargo ensures we can deliver consistently high-quality fruit to UK retailers and juice producers. The extension of the SAF service into October this year was a significant milestone, and Dover's support was instrumental in making it a success."

"Our continued partnership with the Reefer Alliance demonstrates Dover's capability and commitment to supporting the UK's fresh produce supply chain," said Alison Hall, Head of Business Development at the Port of Dover.

"We look forward to strengthening our collaboration as we head into the South African grape season, to deliver fresh produce to the supermarket shelves via a fast & direct service. We have proven that our specialised service offering with the Breakbulk Specialised Reefer vessels provides UK fresh produce customers with an alternative supply chain solution, focusing on quality and delivering flexible and reliable services. "

The Port of Dover continues to invest in high-quality perishable-cargo handling, offering rapid discharge and flexible onward distribution.

