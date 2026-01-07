Refrigerated trucks deliver fresh produce from Xinjiang to Central Asian countries within just 30 hours

A new cross-border logistics network is transforming fresh produce trade between northwest China's Xinjiang region and Central Asia, propelled by the Belt and Road Initiative. Refrigerated trucks now deliver fruits and vegetables from Xinjiang to markets in Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries within just 30 hours.

The Jiangnan Agricultural Wholesale Market in Kashi, Xinjiang, has expanded its operations overseas, opening offices in Tashkent and Dushanbe and planning a warehouse in Uzbekistan. These initiatives are creating a seamless supply chain connecting production, export, storage, and delivery, ensuring timely access to fresh produce for regional consumers.

By November 2025, Jiangnan Agricultural Wholesale Market had exported over 1,700 truckloads, totaling approximately 31,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables valued at more than 200 million yuan. Chinese produce is now reaching supermarkets in cities like Bishkek, catering to rising consumer demand across Central Asia.

Zhang Dewei, Procurement Manager at Jiangnan Agricultural Wholesale Market, emphasized the next steps: "We'll further enhance quality control to build our brand, expand trade scale, and ensure more Central Asian residents enjoy fresh Chinese produce." This initiative exemplifies how infrastructure, technology, and strategic planning under the Belt and Road Initiative are boosting regional trade and connecting producers with new international markets.

