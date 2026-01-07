WA Farm Direct launch Australian-Grown Ondine flat stone fruit in China

WA Farm Direct have officially launched Australia's premium Ondine® Flat Peaches and Flat Nectarines to the Chinese market, marking a significant milestone for the fast-growing flat stone fruit variety and its Australian growers.

Sweet, aromatic and consistently high in eating quality, Ondine Flat Peaches and Flat Nectarines are from the award-winning ASF Edition breeding program, that are grown in Australia and exported to China for the first time in commercial volumes initially through leading fresh produce importer RiverKing International.

"Ondine represents the very best of modern stone fruit breeding – outstanding flavour, consistency and a naturally snackable shape," said Justin Shield WA Farm Direct. "Partnering with key importers allows us to introduce Ondine flat stonefruit to China with the right market expertise, distribution capability and premium positioning. This is an important step in the long-term growth of the variety."

Ondine Flat Peaches and Flat Nectarines were first planted in Australia in 2019, grown in the Perth Hills (Western Australia), along the Murray River in Cobram (Victoria) and Barooga (New South Wales). These regions provide the ideal climate to deliver high sugar levels, strong aroma and excellent fruit finish. Naturally flat in shape, Ondine fruit are easy to handle, pack and eat, making them well suited to premium retail, gifting and on-the-go consumption. The fruit can be enjoyed crunchy or soft, maintaining sweetness and juiciness across eating stages.

"Chinese consumers place a high value on flavour, consistency and presentation, and Ondine® delivers on all three," said Oliver Peng for RiverKing International. "We see strong potential for Ondine to establish itself as a premium imported stone fruit during the Australian summer window."

Volumes are expected to increase significantly over the coming years as new plantings mature, supporting ongoing supply to China and other key export markets. Ondine Flat Peaches are in season from December through to the end of March, while Ondine Flat Nectarines are available from January to the end of March.

For more information:

Rebecca Blackman

WA Farm Direct

[email protected]

www.ondine-fruit.com/au/