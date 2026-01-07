'Presence of early potatoes continued to expand with the arrival of the first Sieglinde'

The range continued to be dominated by domestic ware potatoes. A wide variety of types were available. According to the German BLE, deliveries from neighboring countries supplemented the product range. The quality was generally convincing. Only in Hamburg did domestic Annabelle potatoes leave something to be desired in terms of taste. The availability of early potatoes expanded: in addition to Cypriot Annabelle potatoes, Italian Sieglinde potatoes were also available. Overall, business was relatively quiet. Supply and demand were sufficiently balanced, so there were no significant changes in prices. © BLE

Rhineland-Palatinate:

Christmas sales promotions are boosting demand in the potato market. Farm shops are also reporting better sales, often with Christmas trees or other seasonal goods. Producer prices for high-quality stored goods are stabilizing. Supply pressure from intermediate storage has eased significantly, but supply remains abundant.

Bavaria:

At the beginning of the week, demand for table potatoes in food retail/discount stores was still mostly normal. Packaging companies expected sales to pick up from the middle of the week onwards. The peak of the Christmas business was expected for the weekend and the two days immediately before Christmas. The market was supplied with sufficient potatoes. Producer prices for table potatoes remained stable at the end of the year. There were also no price changes for free French fry raw materials and processing goods.

North Rhine-Westphalia:

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the table potato market is stable. As usual, additional demand is expected from Christmas sales. There are no changes in the industrial potato market. EU cash prices present a mixed picture.

Lower Saxony:

Holiday promotions have boosted sales somewhat. Since Christmas falls in the middle of the week, marketing is concentrated on a few days, which has led to better sales.

Hesse:

In the state of Hesse, there has been a slight price increase compared to the previous week.

Schleswig-Holstein:

Wholesale prices for table potatoes remain unchanged at their very low level this week. Although storage surcharges can often be applied to high-quality goods, supply continues to significantly exceed demand, despite ongoing promotional campaigns in the food retail sector. Considerable quantities are still being diverted to alternative uses, but even here, the corresponding quantities are not moving easily. There is still no sign of a trend reversal. There is also little movement on the futures markets. Prices remain at the previous week's level. There is currently no significant trading volume on the commodity futures exchange. In the processing potato sector, the situation could worsen further as sales of French fries, chips, and similar products are significantly below expectations. Factories are therefore not operating at full capacity.

Saxony:

Prices remained unchanged in Saxony.

Brandenburg/Berlin:

With 11,400 hectares, almost 800 hectares more were cultivated in the state of Brandenburg compared to the previous year. This year's yield per hectare amounts to 352.7 decitonnes. Compared to the long-term average, this is almost 6% more. However, the previous year's harvest of 391.4 decitonnes per hectare could not be achieved.

Most potatoes were grown in the district of Teltow-Fläming (3,500 hectares), followed by the district of Ostprignitz-Ruppin (2,600 hectares) and Prignitz (1,900 hectares).