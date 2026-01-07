Potato demand steady ahead of Christmas period

Demand in the retail sector remains steady, with orders for the peak Christmas period currently being processed. There continue to be reports of quality issues at the store level, while demand for pre-pack, higher-quality products remains firm. The food service trade has not yet returned to levels seen in previous years, although some improvement is expected in the coming week.
Across Europe, the free-buy processing market shows no signs of recovery. Supplies continue to be offered from temporary storage at low values. Fresh market prices are holding, and given the quality challenges in store, demand for top-quality product may strengthen as the season progresses.
