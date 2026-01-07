"Supplies until March not possible - the market is very interested in our persimmons"

The prediction is that the season of Divino-branded Rojo Brillante persimmons will end early. The brand was created last spring by Gallicchio Frutta, a company that has made the production, processing, and marketing of persimmons its core business.

Francesca Gallicchio, administrator of the company located in Scanzano Jonico (Matera), makes an assessment just over two months after the start of the new season.

"Contrary to all our plans, which envisaged supplies until late March also thanks to the use of innovative management techniques, we will finish selling persimmons by the end of January. We did not expect such an enthusiastic response from the market, especially from the big retail trade. We still have about 200 tonnes of product to market, but demand is such that we have to manage them strategically, not so much to maximise the speed of supplies, but to cover the peak in demand at Christmas, and continue with limited supplies after the holidays."

© Gallicchio Frutta SrlsFrancesca Gallicchio

"This speed in destocking makes it impossible to maintain our initial extended supply plan, despite the possibility of using post-harvest treatments. Demand is so high that it is changing the harvesting calendar. Some of the batches from our members that have already undergone delayed treatments and that should have been harvested at the end of January are being brought forward. This intense logistical activity has required continuous work shifts. We have been shipping up to 36 pallets a day. For the current week, we have scheduled 18 to 23 pallets/day."

The total volume subject to tannin removal and packed for the season amounts to 3,000 tonnes. "70% of the volumes processed have been destined for big retail chains. This year, it has not been possible to handle exports due to the strong domestic demand. On the other hand, volumes destined to Italian fruit and vegetable wholesalers, especially those located in southern Italy, remained stable. The potential volumes would have been much higher had it not been for the phytosanitary problems, which led to a high field waste of up to 20% in some plots. Many of the 90 hectares managed this year did not produce the yields expected. For example, plants that were supposed to produce 50 t actually delivered barely 10 t."

