Industry group formed to address PMTV potato movement rules

Following an industry–government meeting on Potato mop-top virus (PMTV) held in Melbourne on 18 November 2025, it was agreed that Ausveg would convene a working group to address trade and market access issues linked to restrictions on the movement of potato produce after the detection of PMTV in Tasmania.

The working group includes representatives from the seed, ware, and processing potato sectors across Australia, along with state government officials and members of SMART, the subcommittee for market access, risk, and trade. The group has since met via online sessions chaired by Ausveg and is expected to continue meeting regularly.

© Ausveg

The purpose of the group is to work towards a national, risk- and evidence-based approach to domestic potato movement supported by scientific data. It is also focused on developing a more harmonised approach to pest prevalence and area freedom claims, movement controls and trade arrangements, alongside future-focused regulatory settings. An initial task for the group was to agree on how the industry believes PMTV should be considered in future management frameworks and to provide recommendations to state jurisdictions.

Outcomes from the first two meetings, held on 9 and 15 December, focused on the management of PMTV in seed potatoes. The working group agreed that approaches to area freedom and pest-free places of production should be based on scale and stage of detection, including whether detections are isolated or widespread. The same principles were noted as applicable to Tasmania.

The group also supported the development of a national approach, rather than region-specific frameworks, incorporating plant protection districts and national seed certification standards. Recommendations were framed around principles of free trade, with an emphasis on enabling risk-based trade rather than blanket restrictions.

Agreed national protocols on testing were identified as a priority, including consistent assurance processes, traceability of seed, and access to data on seed status. The group also discussed the need for a systems-based approach to seed movement aimed at minimising, rather than eliminating, the risk of spread. This could include an industry management plan incorporating biosecurity measures, testing and surveillance, farm history, links to infected locations, soil testing, seed testing, and other relevant controls.

The working group will continue discussions on potato movement and risk mitigation measures as part of the ongoing response to PMTV following its detection in Tasmania. Once consensus is reached within the group and the broader industry, Ausveg will present a paper outlining the agreed position to the Plant Health Committee on behalf of the potato sector.

For more information:

Zarmeen Hassan

AUSVEG

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au