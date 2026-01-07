UK potato demand rises as home eating increases

Cost-of-living pressures are leading more consumers to eat at home, contributing to higher potato consumption. According to Wilson's Country managing director Lewis Cunningham, this pattern has been consistent throughout the year.

"People are eating out less because of the costs involved. But they still want to treat themselves while eating at home. And potatoes are, very much, at the heart of this evolving story," Cunningham said.

This shift in consumption coincides with Tesco's decision to add Wilson's Country potatoes to its Tesco Finest range. Cunningham said the listing focuses on two maincrop potato varieties, Efera and Kelly, selected for their taste and texture characteristics. The potatoes are supplied by farmer-growers across Ireland. Packaging for the range uses paper bags.

Northern Ireland brand position

Wilson's Country was recently identified as Northern Ireland's leading fresh produce brand in a Worldpanel by Numerator Brand Footprint survey for Northern Ireland. According to Cunningham, the survey showed a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in customer reach point (CRP).

"CRP is a specific Worldpanel by Numerator evaluation, which encompasses the population, the number of households buying a specific brand, and their interaction with the brand," he said.

Cunningham added that sales growth over the past 12 months has been supported in part by the performance of the company's mash products, marketed under the Wilson's Country brand.

Maincrop harvest update

Meanwhile, harvesting of the 2025 maincrop potato crop has largely stopped due to wet late-autumn conditions and declining field access. "We estimate that 90% of crops have been harvested at this stage," Cunningham said.

"The remaining crops, hopefully, will be lifted in the new year, assuming the weather is kind and as soon as ground conditions improve. Our only concern is the potential threat of frost damage, should nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing over the coming weeks."

Cunningham noted that yields varied across the 2025 season, reflecting dry conditions experienced during the summer. "Potato dry matters are high across the board. This is good from an eating quality point of view. However, potatoes that are a little bit higher in terms of their dry matter are prone to bruising issues."

The combination of changing consumer habits and weather-related production challenges continues to shape the potato market as the season progresses.

