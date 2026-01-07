Georgia imports over 21,000 tons of tomatoes for 10 months of 2025

From January to October, Georgia imported 21,110 tons of tomatoes worth USD 15 million. According to official statistics, the value of imported tomatoes rose by 8.3% year-on-year, while import volumes decreased by 6%. The average import price also increased: Whereas one kilogram of imported tomatoes cost USD 0.61 during the same period last year, the price rose to USD 0.71 this year.

The price growth was largely driven by increased imports from the main supplier country. As in previous years, Turkey remained Georgia's largest source of tomato imports. Over the first ten months of the year, Georgia imported a total of 19,330 tons of tomatoes from Turkey, valued at USD 13.8 million.

Smaller volumes were imported from Azerbaijan (USD 1.1 million), Iran (USD 87,000; 130 tons), Uzbekistan (USD 25,700; 36 tons), the Netherlands (USD 17,800; 6 tons), and Spain (USD 15,000; 7 tons).

Georgia also exported tomatoes during this period, although these shipments were almost entirely re-exports. In January–October, the country exported 1,463 tons of tomatoes worth USD 2 million, compared to USD 3.8 million and 2,764 tons in the same period last year. The main export destinations were Russia and Armenia.

Source: bizzone.info