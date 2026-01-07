New hall filler for the potato and vegetable sector introduced

Dewulf introduces the MP 18-110, a new hall filler designed specifically for the North American potato and vegetable sector. The machine has a 110 cm belt width, a capacity of up to 250 tonnes per hour, and a robust, stable construction. With this, Dewulf is targeting growers and processors who want to handle large volumes quickly and with minimal product damage.

According to Dewulf, the MP 18-110 belongs to the highest capacity class. The conveyors are 110 cm wide, and the minimal drop between the elevator and the boom is designed to optimise product flow. The telescopic boom features a single continuous conveyor, which reduces maintenance and should improve product handling. Slip detection on both the boom and the elevator belt helps prevent downtime.

Swing range of 23 metres

The hall filler has a swing range of 23 metres and a net length of 15.5 metres, making it suitable for back-filling trailers. Users can choose from several configurations, including an elevator with a rubber belt or a belted chain. One of the key innovations is the proportional adaptive slewing system. This system automatically adjusts the slew speed to the product flow to prevent jerking and ensure even distribution. Automatic height compensation is included as standard.

The MP 18-110 has been designed with North American conditions in mind. It is intended to be stable and manoeuvrable, aided by optional hydraulic support legs and an extendable drawbar. Large wheels allow transport at speeds of up to 50 km/h. A wide steering angle is intended to make manoeuvring in storage areas easier. Optional sensors for ceiling detection are available and are particularly suited for round sheds. Operation is via a wired remote control and a 7-inch colour touchscreen, with an optional wireless remote control with display.

Fully autonomous

The machine features two automatic filling programmes with Top-Fill. The Dynamic programme works on a layer basis and can follow a straight A-B line, for example, when filling trailers. The Premium programme operates completely autonomously and creates new terraces on its own. When a layer is finished, the boom automatically lifts, extends, and slews along the side wall to start a new terrace. An acoustic signal indicates the end of the programme or automatically switches off the line.

Dewulf also emphasises that the MP 18-110 is energy-efficient, with an average consumption of 40 A (460V/60Hz ~3f), and quieter than comparable machines, at around 83 dB. According to the company, the machine is prepared for future automation and fits within the manufacturer's broader innovation strategy.

Family business

Dewulf specialises in machinery for potatoes and root crops and has branches in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Romania. The family-owned company has existed for almost 80 years and employs more than 550 people.

