Northern Ireland potato fields remain unlifted after weather delays

Northern Ireland's 2025 maincrop potato harvest is reported to be 95% complete, according to Co. Down agronomist Richard Owens. He told Agriland that very wet ground conditions will delay the remaining lifting until January or February.

He said, "The 2025 growing season has been one of significant contrast for potato growers." Owens noted wide variations in yield and some quality challenges. "Much of this can be accounted for by the pretty extreme weather conditions that crops have experienced from the time of planting onwards," he said.

Drought periods in late April and late June affected crop development. "As a result, potatoes have been harvested with high dry matter – in excess of 23% in some cases," he said. While high dry matter benefits eating quality, Owens added that "high dry matter can lead to bruising issues, which have been apparent in some crops lifted this year."

He indicated that unharvested fields still hold commercial value and can be lifted in early 2026, provided prolonged frost periods do not occur.

