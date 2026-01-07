Swiss data shows limited fruit and vegetable promotions in retail

A recent investigation by the Swiss radio program On en parle has highlighted the low representation of fruit and vegetable promotions in major retail chains. The review of November promotional activity found that only 10% of offers focused on fruit and vegetables, while about 60% promoted snacks, sweets, alcohol, and other processed products.

The program examined 429 promotions across five major supermarket chains: Coop, Migros, Lidl, Denner, and Aldi. Experts interviewed for the report noted that promotional patterns influence purchasing behaviour, directing consumers toward foods high in sugar, fat, and salt. They also observed that fruit and vegetables are often positioned in less strategic areas of stores.

Supermarkets attributed the distribution of promotions to seasonal and holiday-related factors, stating that other periods include more offers on organic and healthier categories.

Food specialists said marketing approaches continue to favour processed products and that this has a marked impact on consumption habits.

