“Risk of potato sprouting from January, while Greek stocks are still high”

It is not a good season underway for Greek potatoes, according to Mr. Thanasis Liakopoulos, manager of the Greek packing company ALKA from Nevrokopi, Greece's most important potato-cultivating zone. "Stocks are still very high at the end of the first third of December, more than 50%. Sales are made with difficulty, and if we don't manage to sell our product by February, when Egypt will be well established in the market, then potatoes will be left in our hands," he stresses.

He adds that prices are low across the supply chain: "Sorted and clean product from the grower is paid at 0,20–0,30 euros/kg depending on the variety. The Packers are selling at prices lower than last season. For products delivered to the Greek Central Markets, they get only 0,40–0,42 euros. There are still stocks from regions that should not have any at this moment. Not great quantities, yet enough to exert their own pressure. Fortunately, there is a delay in the production of Peloponnese and Thebes; otherwise, there would be extra pressure on the markets."

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

The Greek packer sees competition from imported products as well, but on the contrary, Greek potatoes have not managed to be exported: "French potatoes arrive in the Greek Central Markets at prices much lower than we deliver. German potatoes have not yet been seen, while Cypriot potatoes do not constitute a problem. They have their own market and specific buyers. On our side, we are not exporting, other than a few quantities of second quality and at low prices to neighboring Balkan countries."

"However, there are no transportation problems. The Eksochi customs are not permanently blocked by farmers. As for Greek destinations, our product will be delivered with some hours of delay due to the many tractor blockades, but this is not a problem for our business."

However, there are problems with expected potato sprouting. "I think that from the new year, potatoes will start sprouting. Warehouses in Nevrokopi are not fridges, because they were constructed many years ago, when winter temperatures reached -15 or even -25 degrees Celsius. Now they hardly fall below zero. Not everyone has enough money to convert their warehouses to fridges, and banks do not help us."

For more information:

Thanasis Liakopoulos

ALKA

Tel: +30 25210 46966

Email: [email protected]