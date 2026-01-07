Final production volume of South Africa mandarin crop is 53.5 million cartons

South Africa's 2025 mandarin season closed with higher production volumes, with output consistently exceeding initial expectations. The Focus Group revised its projections upward throughout the season, ending with a final packed volume of 53.5 million cartons, compared with an early estimate of 44.9 million cartons. This reflects a 19 per cent increase over the first forecast.

Higher supply was linked to expanded output from new Nadorcott and Tango orchards entering full production. Nadorcott and Tango account for 39 per cent of total mandarin hectares aged 1 to 10 years, indicating the category's growing share within younger plantings. Additional volume also came from new Orri orchards in the Western Cape and from increased production in younger RHM orchards in the northern regions.

© ProAgri

Producers in Senwes and Boland reported "extremely good yields" and "excellent" packouts, which moved volumes beyond early-season expectations. While some areas noted smaller fruit, many regions reported favourable size profiles, with the crop peaking at calibers 2, 1, and 3.

The Western Cape described 2025 as a "recovery phase," following a previous season in which weather conditions reduced available volume. Senwes also recorded a strong fruit set after two low-volume years.

© ProAgri

Export markets reflected the scale of the crop. Europe remained the largest destination with 16 million cartons. Exports to the Middle East reached 6.6 million cartons. Shipments to Russia rose from 3.9 million to 5.9 million cartons, while exports to Asia increased by 4.5 million cartons.

The 2025 mandarin season is regarded as a year in which higher volumes tested the industry's operational capacity and planning.

Source: ProAgri