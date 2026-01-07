"Promotional balance is out of sync in the potato market"

"It is a challenging potato season. There are a lot of potatoes, and the quality is worse than last year," says Michiel Meijering of potato wholesaler Landjuweel. "I therefore expect many growers will be eager to get their product out of the sheds, because during storage the quality will not improve."

"This market is not good for anyone. Competition among retailers is fierce, so promotional pressure is high. In my view, the promotional balance has been lost. After three sharp promotions with potatoes each month, consumers are covered. You can now also see promotional sales dropping."

© Landjuweel

Quality site-specific

According to the Landjuweel director, potato quality is highly location-specific. "Where the least rain has fallen, which for us is in the south of the country, you see the biggest problems with blue and grub damage, among other issues. There are many oversized batches in stock and, as a packer, you would prefer to have more flexibility in your pack sizes," says Michiel.

That the current market will have consequences for next season is beyond doubt, he adds. "Fewer potatoes will be planted. Nothing can be said about quality at this stage. The optimal scenario is average acreage, average quality, and average prices. That is good for everyone. I hope there will not be too strong a reaction to this season, resulting in too few potatoes; otherwise, the market will keep swinging up and down like a rollercoaster."

© Landjuweel

In April this year, Schaap Holland and Landjuweel announced they were joining forces in a strategic merger. "The lawyers are currently preparing everything. This will be completed soon. During Fruit Logistica in Berlin, we will present what our combined strengths are at a joint stand," concludes Michiel.

For more information:

Michiel Meijering

Landjuweel B.V.

Tel: +31 (0) 595 454 204

[email protected]

www.landjuweel.nl