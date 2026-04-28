Thailand targets 2.07 million ton durian output in 2026

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce is implementing a strategy to support durian sales across domestic markets, exports, and processing, as production is projected to increase in 2026.

Output is expected to reach 2.07 million tons, up 33%, with around 70% allocated for export. The strategy includes targets of distributing 450,000 tons domestically and exporting more than 1 million tons.

The ministry is focusing on digital channels to expand market access, including collaboration with TikTok to promote fruit sales through online platforms. The agreement includes campaigns to support digital sales and expand the consumer base.

TikTok Thailand reported agricultural product sales growth of 15 to 20%, supported by over 1.8 million creators. The platform has introduced discounts and shipping subsidies valued at 6.5 million THB (US$200,000), along with a "Start–Skill–Scale" approach to support growers in digital sales.

Authorities are also increasing processing capacity, including frozen products, alongside efforts to support domestic consumption. The approach is intended to manage supply levels and support market stability as production volumes increase.

Source: Vietnam+