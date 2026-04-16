Indian tomato prices up 55% year-on-year as potato prices fall 44%

Recent wholesale mandi data from Agmarknet shows diverging price trends across key vegetables in India, with tomatoes increasing while onions and potatoes decline across short- and long-term periods.

Tomato prices reached Rs 1,469.36 per quintal (US$17.63), up from Rs 1,180.25 (US$14.16) a week earlier, a 24.49 per cent increase, and higher than Rs 1,327.83 (US$15.93) a month ago, a 10.65 per cent rise. On a year-on-year basis, prices increased 55.52 per cent compared to Rs 944.75 (US$11.34) in April 2025. Over a longer period, prices remain above Rs 919.53 (US$11.03) recorded three years ago and slightly higher than Rs 1,378.75 (US$16.54) seen two years ago.

Onion prices were Rs 993.78 per quintal (US$11.92), down from Rs 1,041.01 (US$12.49) a week ago, a 4.53 per cent decline, and lower than Rs 1,029.88 (US$12.35) a month earlier, a 3.50 per cent drop. Compared to Rs 1,323.91 (US$15.88) a year ago, prices declined 24.93 per cent. Prices remain above Rs 776.17 (US$9.31) recorded three years ago, but below Rs 1,329.37 (US$15.94) from two years ago.

Potato prices declined to Rs 633.41 per quintal (US$7.60), compared to Rs 675.99 (US$8.11) a week earlier, a 6.29 per cent drop, and down from Rs 702.10 (US$8.42) a month ago, a 9.78 per cent decrease. On a year-on-year basis, prices fell 44.36 per cent from Rs 1,138.42 (US$13.66) in April 2025. Prices are also below Rs 1,593.13 (US$19.12) recorded two years ago and Rs 828.32 (US$9.94) from three years ago.

These price movements reflect differing supply conditions. Tomato prices are supported by short-term supply constraints, onions are showing improved availability, and potatoes continue to face surplus supply conditions.

With seasonal transitions ongoing, price volatility is expected to continue, particularly for perishable crops such as tomatoes. Lower onion prices and continued softness in potato markets may offset some upward pressure across the broader vegetable segment.

Source: AgroSpectrum