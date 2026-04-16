Tasmanian cherry exports reach record $70 million in 2026

Official trade data for the 2025–26 Tasmanian cherry export season shows record results, with exports valued at close to $70 million and more than 2,740 tons shipped, up 31 per cent on last year and just below the highest volume on record.

The season began with challenges, including a cool spring and early summer that delayed fruit ripening. This led to a later harvest and extended season, aligning with the late Lunar New Year period.

Peter Cornish, CEO of Fruit Growers Tasmania, said, "I think this year the stars aligned for most of our growers. Not only did Tasmania's late-season work well with the late Lunar New Year period, but the fruit quality was also excellent. Our southern hemisphere competitors struggled to put cherries into the Asian market in February, leading to less competition overall."

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

He added, "What was particularly pleasing was that both volume and unit pricing increased this season, showing that Tasmania's exceptional quality continues to be rewarded in export markets."

Fruit Growers Tasmania held its annual export debrief on April 14 to review the season with growers and members.

Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and Vietnam remained the main export markets, accounting for more than 70 per cent of total volume. More than 18 regions received Tasmanian cherries, reflecting ongoing efforts to diversify markets. Hong Kong returned as the leading destination, while exports to China increased by 168 per cent.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

During the season, Fruit Growers Tasmania, supported by the Tasmanian Government, conducted marketing activities including launch events in Hong Kong and Taiwan, an inbound buyer program with 17 international buyers visiting Tasmania, and a social media campaign targeting communities celebrating the Lunar New Year in Australia.

Cornish said the campaign aimed to support domestic demand after Christmas, when consumption typically declines. Anecdotal evidence indicates strong domestic sales in January and February, supported by positive feedback on the campaign.

Around 60 per cent of Tasmanian cherries are sold within Australia.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

Nic Hansen, owner of Tasmanian Cherries and President of Fruit Growers Tasmania, said, "I'm delighted with the results from our cherry export season, which are nothing short of what our dedicated growers deserve. So often events take place beyond their control that have a detrimental impact on profitability, the current fuel crisis being a case in point.

"Overall, the fact that Tasmanian cherries represented 61 per cent of the value of national cherry exports underlines the strength of the Tasmanian industry. It is an excellent result and a much-needed boost to Tasmanian cherry growers as we continue to focus on how to remain competitive in this high-cost pressure environment."

© Fruit Growers TasmaniaFor more information:

Peter Cornish

Fruit Growers Tasmania

Tel: +61 (0) 429 588 481

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitgrowerstas.org.au