Azerbaijan approves cherry sapling exports to Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan has approved the export of locally produced cherry saplings to Uzbekistan, according to the Food Safety Agency. Cherry saplings are classified as a high phytosanitary risk product. Before approval, a detailed phytosanitary risk assessment was conducted in line with international standards. The process included analysis of potential quarantine pests, their pathways, and mitigation measures. The assessment concluded that exports are permitted under strict phytosanitary requirements.
Only nurseries registered in the official register of Uzbekistan's relevant authorities are allowed to export. Producers must apply to the national food safety agency to complete the registration process. The approval is expected to support the development of the nursery sector and increase export capacity in agricultural trade.
Source: report.az