Kyrgyzstan cooperative plants Albion strawberries in Toktogul district

A cooperative in the Toktogul district has started planting 15,000 strawberry seedlings of the Albion variety imported from California, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The cooperative unites 11 residents and is led by Kanatbek Shermambetov. For the project, 4.5 hectares of land were allocated from the Agricultural Land Redistribution Fund.

A water reservoir with a capacity of 3,000 m³ has been constructed on the site, and a drip irrigation system has been installed to support strawberry cultivation in the area. After the plantation reaches the fruiting stage, the cooperative plans to create seasonal jobs for residents.

Source: economist.kg