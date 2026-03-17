Maharashtra Alphonso mango output expected to fall 80–85%

Alphonso mango production in Maharashtra, India, is expected to decline by 80–85 per cent this season, affecting supply from key growing regions.

According to Maharashtra minister Nitesh Narayan Rane, orchards in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri have been affected by weather-related conditions. "The crisis is worse this year. This kind of situation has not been seen in the last 50 years. If an orchard owner was producing 600 boxes of Alphonso mangoes, this year he will be able to produce just about 50 due to weather-related conditions," he said.

Reports from district authorities have been submitted to the state government, with the issue expected to be discussed at the cabinet level.

A report by the state agriculture department and Balasaheb Sawant Koknkan Agriculture University indicates that weather conditions, including a cold wave in December and extended cloudy periods, affected pollination and flowering. High humidity during the flowering stage also impacted fruit set, resulting in lower production.

In 2025, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri produced 250,000 tons of Alphonso mangoes. Output this season is expected to be lower, with supply constraints affecting market availability.

Grower representatives have raised concerns regarding losses. A farmers' group called for compensation of ₹500,000 (US$6,000) per hectare for affected producers.

Source: The Week