Thai durian exports to China shift to rail via Laos under new partnership

LEO Global Logistics has signed a four-way Memorandum of Understanding with NTF Intergroup, AMARC, and LEO Sourcing & Supply Chain to support Thai durian exports to China via the China-Laos Railway. The collaboration is structured to address supply chain constraints, including product quality, transit time, and regulatory compliance.

The partnership establishes an integrated system covering sourcing, processing, logistics, and market distribution. LEO Global Logistics will manage international transport, with a focus on cold chain rail logistics through the China-Laos Railway. This route is intended to reduce transit time compared to sea freight.

LEO Sourcing & Supply Chain will manage market development in China and supplier coordination. NTF Intergroup is responsible for sourcing, quality sorting of durian pulp, and packaging aligned with Chinese retail specifications. AMARC will oversee quality control, including chemical residue testing and phytosanitary inspections, to meet the General Administration of Customs of China requirements.

The collaboration aims to provide a controlled supply chain for Thai durians entering the Chinese market. The approach combines logistics and compliance processes to support product traceability and consistency.

The development takes place as competition in China's durian market increases, with additional supply from Vietnam and the Philippines. The integrated model is designed to support Thai exporters in maintaining market access.

LEO Global Logistics CEO Kettivit Sittisoontornwong stated, "We are ensuring an efficient, transparent, and world-class process from upstream to downstream," and noted that the model could be applied to other Thai agricultural products, including mangosteens and longans.

The strategy includes increased use of cross-border rail transport through Laos following infrastructure upgrades in 2025. Multi-modal transshipment facilities at the Thai-Laos border support a land-based logistics route, reducing reliance on maritime shipping and enabling faster delivery for fresh and frozen durians.

Source: Logistics Manager