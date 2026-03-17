Kashmir hailstorm hits apple blossoms in Budgam, raising yield concerns

A hailstorm affected parts of Budgam district in central Kashmir, India, on March 16, impacting apple orchards and field crops in villages including Kanidajan and surrounding areas.

The event occurred during the apple blossom stage, when flowers are in full bloom. Farmers reported that hailstones caused blossoms to fall in several orchards, which may affect fruit set and production levels later in the season.

"The hailstorm came suddenly and lasted only briefly, but it was strong enough to knock down many blossoms from the apple trees," said an orchard owner. "This is a very sensitive stage for the crop, and we are worried the production may decline if the damage is significant."

The blossom phase is a key stage in fruit development, with pollination and fruit formation dependent on healthy flowers. Damage at this stage can reduce yield potential.

In addition to apple orchards, some seasonal crops and vegetables in nearby fields were also affected. Farmers reported damage to small cultivation areas and early-season crops.

Budgam is part of a region with a high concentration of apple production, where horticulture provides income for many farming households. Weather variability, including unseasonal rainfall and hail, has affected production in recent years, particularly during flowering periods.

Following the event, growers called for an assessment of damage by the Horticulture Department and local authorities. "We request the authorities to send teams to inspect the orchards and fields so that the losses can be assessed properly," another farmer said. "If the damage is verified, farmers should be provided compensation or relief."

Source: GreaterKashmir